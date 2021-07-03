Homeless woman shot with paintballs; suspects immediately drive away

Police said the woman was sitting in front of the building when multiple suspects inside a black car opened fire on her with the paintball gun.

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless woman was sitting outside a building when multiple people drove up and fired paintballs at her, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday in front of a bingo hall on Blanco Road.

Police said the woman was sitting in front of the bingo hall when multiple suspects inside a black car opened fire on her with the paintball gun.

The suspects took off immediately after the incident. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are searching for the suspects.