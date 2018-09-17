SAN ANTONIO — A single mother who went from homeless to a college graduate shared how she beat the odds.

Libby Rippetoe’s life on the streets started when became pregnant at 27-years-old.

"I just didn't really have a stable enough income," explained Rippetoe. "Just everything in life piles up on you. You almost feel hopeless."

She ended up at Haven for Hope and was connected to SAMMinistries. The organization helps the homeless with counseling, career and education resources.

"Anything that you think you need? They have and if they don't have it, they'll find a way to get it," said Rippetoe.

Rippetoe said she always wanted to get her bachelor's degree. Through SAMMministries, she was able to go to school and participate in the work-study program at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Rippetoe said she faced challenges but always kept her future in focus. She’s proud to say that she will be a graduate in December with a bachelors degree in Information and Technology.

"I feel like it was definitely difficult. But I just feel like you have to struggle through it, you know? Even in the rainy days and hard times, you have to know when your end goal is and what you want out of your life and what really matters to you."

Rippetoe said her next goal is to get her MBA.

"I feel like my future is endless. I can do anything because I've already done it," said Rippetoe.

© 2018 KENS