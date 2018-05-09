SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for the driver responsible in a northeast-side hit and run overnight.

An off-duty police officer noticed a man lying on the ground on the access road of Loop 410 at Perrin Beitel Tuesday night.

Turns out the victim was hit by a driver who fled the scene, according to SAPD.

Police said the man, who was homeless, was riding his bike when he was struck. His bike was found about a quarter mile from where he was found injured, according to police.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

