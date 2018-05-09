SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for the driver responsible in a northeast-side hit and run overnight.

An off-duty police officer noticed a man lying on the ground on the access road of Loop 410 at Perrin Beitel Tuesday night.

Turns out the victim was hit by a driver who fled the scene, according to SAPD.

Police said the man, who was homeless, was riding his bike when he was struck. His bike was found about a quarter mile from where he was found injured, according to police.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Homeless male in his 30’s was transported to Samm-c in unknown condition after being hit while he was on a bicycle on the access road of 410. An off duty officer driving by spotted the male down on the road about a quarter mile away from his bike #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/MGybU1wE23 — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) September 5, 2018

