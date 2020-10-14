x
Homeless man stabbed while sleeping in tent behind Planet K

One person has been detained in connection to the stabbing.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a stabbing on the city's southwest side Wednesday morning. 

San Antonio Police were called out to the 400 block of Utopia Lane for a 'cutting' around 7 a.m. 

According to a spokesperson with the department, the victim was asleep in a tent behind the Planet K store, located at 2803 Goliad Road. 

While the victim was sleeping, he was stabbed in the neck. Several people witnessed the stabbing, according to the spokesperson. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

One person was detained at a nearby Walmart and will be taken in for questioning. 