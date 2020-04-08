Homeless man stabbed over fight for belongings, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was stabbed over a fight for belongings, San Antonio police said.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday on San Saba and Commerce Street in downtown San Antonio.
Police said two men in their 20s got into a fight over the items. When one of the man tried to pull the object away, the other man pulled a knife and stabbed him in the hand.
Paramedics treated the victim and he is expected to recover. SAPD arrested the other man and he is facing an Aggravated Assault Charge.