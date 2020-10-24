Homeless man stabbed in the chest near the Scottish Rite Library and Museum

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest early Saturday morning.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to 300 block of Avenue E around 2 a.m. Saturday for a stabbing.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to the chest near the Scottish Rite Library and Museum.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, witnesses said that another man was seen assaulting and stabbing the man. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Both the victim and suspect are presumed to be homeless, per SAPD.