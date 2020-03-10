Homeless man shot while sleeping downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was shot while sleeping near a Walgreens in downtown San Antonio Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.
Officers were called out to the 200 block of Alamo around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in progress.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said that a homeless man in his late 20s was sleeping on a sidewalk near a Walgreens downtown when he was awoken by a 'pop', later discovered to be a gunshot. The man was hit in the abdomen.
The victim told officers that he saw a group of men running away from him after he was shot.
After the man was shot, he walked several blocks for help, before stopping at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio. Hotel staff immediately called the police and the victim was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.