Homeless man shot while sleeping downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was shot while sleeping near a Walgreens in downtown San Antonio Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of Alamo around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in progress.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said that a homeless man in his late 20s was sleeping on a sidewalk near a Walgreens downtown when he was awoken by a 'pop', later discovered to be a gunshot. The man was hit in the abdomen.

The victim told officers that he saw a group of men running away from him after he was shot.