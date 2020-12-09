Homeless man shot at by woman 'high on pills', San Antonio Police say

The incident happened in the at a south-side Target.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers were called out to a shooting at a Target in the 2800 block of SW Military Drive overnight.

At the scene, officers found a homeless man who told police that a woman opened fire on him. The man then pointed to the suspect who was still sitting in her car in the parking lot.

According to an official with SAPD, the man was sitting beside the Target when the woman drove up and fired multiple rounds at home; he was not hit.

The victim told police that he had never seen the woman before.

When officers contacted the suspect, they safely took her into custody in front of the store.

The woman was very distraught and manic, an official with SAPD said.

Officers came to the conclusion that the woman was high and possibly overdosed on prescription pills, so she was taken to a nearby hospital.

A handgun was found in the woman's car and the shell casings that officers recovered from the scene match the caliber of the handgun.