The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Legbrook Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's northeast-side was shot at as they slept inside.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Officer responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Legbrook Driver around 1 a.m. Friday.

An official with the agency said that someone fired several shots at the home.

The three adults and two children inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

It is unclear who the shooter was.