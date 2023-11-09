Home suffered moderate damage in late night fire

Firefighters say that no one was inside the home when it went up in flames.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews were busy working to contain a fire just northwest of downtown late Sunday night.

San Antonio firefighters responded around 10:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Oriole Lane near Bandera Road for reports of a home on fire. Firefighters say that no one was inside the home when it went up in flames.

Crews say the home was not a total loss but it did suffer moderate damage on the building's right side.

No injuries were reported and no word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the blaze.

An investigation is underway into what may have caused the fire.

