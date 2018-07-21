A Cibolo couple says their packages were returned after a woman was seen taking two Macy's packages from their front porch.

Cibolo Police Department posted on social media that officers were looking for a woman who was shown in surveillance video taking two packages off a front porch on White Trail, early Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of those packages shared the surveillance footage with KENS 5 Friday. It shows a woman walking up to the home, knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell, then, moments later, walking off with the two packages that were sitting behind a plant.

"It's just a violation of privacy," the owner said. "I'm not even worried about the packages at this point."

The items were estimated to cost about $300.

Sergeant Homero Balderas with Cibolo Police Department said with more people online shopping, packages are a sitting target.

"Things like investing in security cameras and making plans are invaluable," Sgt. Balderas said. "The quality of video that this doorbell camera got was just amazing. You know, for a little bit of an investment you might get a really big return."

He said using smart package lockers, having packages delivered to your office, or planning to sign for your delivery are ways to help prevent your property from being stolen.

The owner of the packages told KENS 5 she got a call from police around 9 p.m. on Friday informing her that officers found the suspect and returned her packages.

Sgt. Balderas said the charges the suspect could possibly face depend on the value of the stolen items.

