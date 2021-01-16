Home lights on fire twice in one day prompting arson investigation

The house was declared a total loss, resulting in a 12-year-old boy and his mom being displaced.

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are looking into what caused a second fire in one day at a southwest-side home overnight.

SAFD crews were called to a structure fire in the 200 block of Goodwin around midnight.

At the scene, crews found a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the front side and a powerline arcing in front of the home.

According to an official with SAFD, crews were able to get the fire under control rather quickly.

The home caught fire earlier in the evening around 7:30 p.m. but the battalion chief said that they believe a space heater caused that fire.

It was determined that the second fire was not a re-kindle and appeared to have been set intentionally.

The home was declared a total loss and estimate at around $80,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported, but a 12-year-old boy and his mom will be displaced as a result.