SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man is dead after the victim of a home invasion fought back against a guy breaking into his home.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night on West Houston on the west side.

Police say a man came into the house with a rifle and tried to shoot someone who lives in the house. One of the people inside the house returned fire and killed the man who broke in.

Investigators are getting statements from four witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

