'I was very emotional': Father left without home, autistic son jailed after Leon Valley fire

Mark Hernandez said his son's fascination fire led to the destruction of their home and a neighbor's car.

SAN ANTONIO — The plywood and burn marks on the outside of a house in Leon Valley paint the picture of a devastating fire's aftermath.

Video provided by Mitchell Condon shows just how destructive the April 17 fire was, but the facts behind the flames make the story even more tragic.

Mark Hernandez says his son, 25-year-old Eric Hernandez, is autistic and has a fascination with fire.

“What helped him start speaking was the movie 'Toy Story,' believe it or not. Something just clicked in his brain," the father said. "But 'Toy Story' also started a fascination with him for matches."

Hernandez says he had to leave his son home alone for a short time while he went to buy Eric's medicine, but while he was out his car wouldn’t start.

“When I called Triple-A, it took them an hour and a half to get to me, and in that time he did what he did,” Mark Hernandez said.

Fire officials say Eric lit his house on fire. Then, according to witnesses talking to investigators, he went across the street and lit a neighbor's SUV aflame too.

“He’s literally a child. He may look 25, but in his brain he’s a 3-year-old,” Mark Hernandez said.

Now, his son sits in jail on two arson charges with bonds totaling $100,000. Investigators say the damage totaled about $400,000.

“It has now been a week since I’ve seen my son. I need to know he’s safe, and the only way I know he’s safe is when he’s sitting right here next to me,” Hernandez said.