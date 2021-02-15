Home destroyed in massive house fire on the south side

The home appeared to be vacant, but fire officials said someone inside may have lit a fire to warm up in the extreme cold temperatures.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a home on the south side early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called out at around 2:45 a.m. to the 200 block of Lubbock, which is just south of downtown near the I-10 and I-35 interchange.

