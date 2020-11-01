SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the city's northeast side was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire spread through the home Saturday morning.

According to an official with the San Antonio Fire Department, crews were called out to the 2700 block of Old Moss Road just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, the home was 'fully involved.' The fire reportedly quickly spread throughout the home.

Firefighters fought the flames, but were unable to save the home and was declared a 'complete loss.'

The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene.