Home a total loss after fire on the north side

Two homes were damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters faced several obstacles as homes burned north of downtown early Wednesday morning, officials say.

Just after 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 300 block of Viendo Street for a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, a home was already fully involved. They said they focused on saving the structures around the home but high winds and heavy fire severely damaged another home.

A business located around the first home suffered minor damage --- the home that was fully involved was a total loss, officials say.

Both homes were occupied by residents, but they safely made it out and no injuries were reported.