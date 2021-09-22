Home a total loss after fire on the north side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters faced several obstacles as homes burned north of downtown early Wednesday morning, officials say.
Just after 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 300 block of Viendo Street for a structure fire.
When crews arrived at the scene, a home was already fully involved. They said they focused on saving the structures around the home but high winds and heavy fire severely damaged another home.
A business located around the first home suffered minor damage --- the home that was fully involved was a total loss, officials say.
Both homes were occupied by residents, but they safely made it out and no injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire was not yet determined.