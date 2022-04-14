Holy Week attracts Mexican shoppers to help the local economy

Jose Sarmento, his wife and young daughter drove more than five hours from Monterrey to spend the extended holiday enjoying the Zoo, Sea World and shops at the Rim.

SAN ANTONIO — Mexican families are driving and flying to San Antonio with money ready to spend during Holy Week.

Pandemic-related restrictions on international travel initially created a black hole in tourism dollars coming from Mexico.

But a lot has changed since then and life is returning to a new normal as thousands of Mexican license plates can be seen in the rows of parking lots at popular shopping centers in the Alamo City.

One of those plates in the sea of cars at the Rim belongs to the Sarmento family, who drove more than five hours from Monterrey, Nueva Leon, Mexico, to spend time in San Antonio.

Jose Sarmento, his wife and young daughter had just wrapped up shopping at Target and were about to head into TJ Max to cash in on some hot deals. These are retailers not found south of the border.

Beyond the shopping, the Sarmento’s plan to visit a couple of San Antonio’s most visual and interactive attractions.

“We like going to the Zoo, to Sea World, and we like the people around here,” Jose Sarmento said.

Such hospitality is what makes the Alamo City a go-to destination for Mexicans, said Richard Perez, president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Perez noted Mexican nationals from all over the country, including border communities and bigger cities, contribute millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

“They enjoy the Semana Santa, Holy Week, here in San Antonio and it is a boon to our local economy,” Perez said. “Our familial ties, the fact we’re a bilingual city, we’re so close to the border, we have an international airport. And we’ve got a great style of life here. We got shopping, we got activities.”

Fiesta, weekly conventions and Holy Week are bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Perez is encouraged by this and hopes such events lead to a faster economic recovery.