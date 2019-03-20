SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have given the all-clear on the lockdown at Baptist Hospital Medical Center caused by a "hoax bomb threat" made at the downtown campus.

Crews with the San Antonio Police and Fire Departments have been at the hospital since 1:22 p.m.

An SAFD spokesperson said someone called in a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, after which a suspicious package was located on the premises.

The lockdown was lifted around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon after authorities determined the threat to be a hoax.

Fire department PIO Joe Arrington told reporters that the package located on the ground floor was a "standard piece of hospital equipment" that had been located out of place.

Homeland Security was the first to respond to the scene with bomb dogs. They were able to clear the ground floor shortly after arrival.

Baptist has returned to normal operating procedures. Arrington says that while the call was a hoax, investigators are working to determine who made the call. If found, that person could face serious charges.

“Anytime someone calls and makes a threat to anywhere…there is that terroristic threat,” Arrington says.