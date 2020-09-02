SAN ANTONIO — The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle late last month is calling on the public to help bring the driver of the car to justice.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said Travis Little was walking near Highway 281, near Rebecca Creek, when a driver hit and killed him. Authorities said the driver didn't stop to render aid, adding that there may have been more than one.

"If it was your family member, would you want them left?" Little's sister, Tanya, said on Saturday as she stood by a cross erected in her brother's honor. "He didn't deserve to be left to die. Even if it was instant and he passed, he didn't deserve to be left here."

Neon-orange spray paint marks the center of the road where law enforcement officers found Travis Little's body the evening of Jan. 30. Little's family said he was out with friends the night he died, and had become separated from them. They weren't sure why he was walking near the highway.

"Even if it was an accident — if you didn't see him, or you were texting, or you know, even drinking, we just want to know — we just want to know what happened," Tanya Little said.

She and her parents said Travis had recently returned to Spring Branch to work with a landscaping group, and was saving up to purchase a new motorcycle.

"He was very passionate about motorcycles," said James Little, Travis Little's father. "Loved motorcycles. He was. That's why his cross, we've got "stunt rider" (written on it). He loved the fast ones."

The Little family on Saturday erected a white cross in Travis Little's honor, adorned with flowers and messages from loved ones with the hope of catching drivers' attention.

"We made it white so that people could see it (and be reminded to) slow down," Tanya Little said. "Obviously, there's been other accidents in this area. Maybe seeing it will help people slow down and see it — maybe somebody that saw something, somebody said something to you — it will encourage people, as well, to call."

The family said funeral plans remain on hold as law enforcement investigates.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to a grand jury indictment or arrest in connection with the case. Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call the New Braunfels Department of Public Safety at 830-625-8331.

