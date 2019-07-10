SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old woman was walking on the edge of a roadway when she was hit by a green sedan, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Randolph Boulevard on the northeast side.

Police said the driver of the sedan did not stop to render aid and fled the scene.

The suspect then turned around and struck a building on southbound Randolph Boulevard before fleeing the scene again, police said.

Authorities said the suspect and their vehicle were found at a nearby apartment complex. They will be charged for failure to stop and render aid.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.