SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s is recovering at University Hospital after being hit by a driver on the south side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Southcross near Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the victim was thrown into the glass window of an E-Z Wash Laundromat. Officers said he was later found down the street and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver got away without checking if the victim was okay. A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.

