x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Hit-and-run on the south side sends motorcyclist to hospital, police say

Police said the victim was driving a motorcycle on Palo Alto Road when a gold car ran a red light, causing the bike to T-bone them.

SAN ANTONIO — A hit-and-run on the south side sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Palo Alto Road and Kingsride Boulevard. 

Police said a man in his 50s was driving a motorcycle on Palo Alto when a gold car ran a red light, causing the bike to T-bone them.

The driver took off without rendering aid to the motorcyclist, police said. The victim was taken to University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No arrests were reported.

RELATED: SAPD: Man robbed, shot while leaving east-side home

RELATED: Have you seen him? 76-year-old man last seen in Dallas

RELATED: Texas reopening put on pause as state reports 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day