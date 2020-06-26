Hit-and-run on the south side sends motorcyclist to hospital, police say

Police said the victim was driving a motorcycle on Palo Alto Road when a gold car ran a red light, causing the bike to T-bone them.

SAN ANTONIO — A hit-and-run on the south side sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Palo Alto Road and Kingsride Boulevard.

Police said a man in his 50s was driving a motorcycle on Palo Alto when a gold car ran a red light, causing the bike to T-bone them.