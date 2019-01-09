SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 70s was walking down a southwest side-street when a car traveling southbound struck the man in his walker, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday between Nogalitos and Division Avenue near South Park Mall.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition, authorities said.

Police said the driver fled the scene and is still at large. Authorities said they would interview the victim at the hospital for more information.