The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run kills a man on the east side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the 3600 block of Rolland Avenue around 1:51 a.m. Friday.

Police say a passing motorist saw a mangled bicycle and a man lying in the street when he decided to call 911. SAPD is calling the incident a hit-and-run.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.