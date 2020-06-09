HISD opens Digital Learning Centers to help students without technology for virtual learning

HISD's 36 Digital Learning Centers will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. and provide eligible students with much-needed resources.

HOUSTON — Virtual learning is tough, but it can feel nearly impossible for parents struggling to provide their children with the needed equipment, such as laptops and internet.

That's why HISD is opening select campuses this week to support families who do not have access to technology needed to participate in online learning at home.

These centers are only available to those without technology access.

The Digital Learning Centers, which are scheduled to open Tuesday, will be available to middle school and elementary students. They will be opened weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HISD isn't the first Houston-area school district to implement digital centers to help disadvantaged families.

Fort Bend ISD is also transforming campuses into resource centers with Fort Bend ISD Learning Centers, which were met with an overwhelming response. They're also starting out the school year completely online.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts who are operating under remote learning to give access to on-campus instruction to students who live in households without internet or other needed devices, the district said.

The centers will help disadvantaged students participate in the HISD @ H.O.M.E Learning program. HISD said eligible students can use the center until they’re given the necessary resources from their school.

According to the district, HISD will provide a ride to and from the center for students. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.

Participants will also be served a free breakfast and lunch daily, according to officials.

The centers will conduct health screenings daily to ensure students safety, and students riding the bus are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The HISD Digital Learning Centers are listed below. The schools that will be served by each Digital Learning Center are listed in italics. Students must be approved and assigned to a Digital Learning Center by their home campus.

Burnet Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Tijerina ES

Lantrip ES

Cage ES

Franklin ES

DeZavala ES

JP Henderson ES

Laurenzo ECC

Davila ES

Gallegos ES

Briscoe ES

Lewis Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Bonner ES

Park Place ES

Crespo ES

JR Harris ES

Holland Middle School – Digital Learning Center

Robinson ES

Port Houston ES

Whittier ES

Pugh ES

R. Martinez ES

Pleasantville ES

RP Harris ES

Carrillo ES

Oates ES

Scroggins ES

Elmore ES

Ortiz Middle School – Digital Learning Center

Southmayd ES

Sanchez ES

Foster ES

Peck ES

Thompson ES

Lockhart ES

Hartsfield ES

Blackshear ES

Patterson Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Rucker ES

North Area Digital Learning Centers

North Area Digital Learning Centers

Barrick Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Moreno ES

Scarborough ES

Coop ES

Burbank Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Northline ES

Janowski ES

Burrus Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Kennedy ES

Roosevelt ES

Durkee ES

Osborne ES

Cook Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Paige ES

Atherton ES

Kashmere Gardens Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Isaacs ES

NQ Henderson ES

Lyons Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

DeChaumes ES

Garcia ES

Farias ECC

Herrera ES

Ross Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Jefferson ES

Berry ES

Shadydale Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Fonwood MS

McGowen ES

Northwest Area Digital Learning Centers

Sherman Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Eliot ES

Ketelsen ES

Looscan ES

Hogg Middle School– Digital Learning Center

Travis ES

Browning ES

Field ES

Sinclair ES

Helms ES

Love ES

Harvard ES

Memorial ES

Crockett ES

Wharton ES

Gregory Lincoln

Pershing Middle School– Digital Learning Center

Poe ES

Rice School PK-8

West University ES

MacGregor ES

Roberts ES

Twain ES

River Oaks ES

Wilson Montessori

Arabic Immersion

Smith Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Benbrook ES

Wainwright ES

Stevens ES

Durham ES

Garden Oaks

Oak Forest

South Area Digital Learning Centers

Almeda Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Petersen ES

MLK ECC

Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8

Anderson Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Gross ES

Foerster ES

Halpin ECC

Shearn ES

Bastian Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Alcott ES

Frost ES

DeAnda ES

Mitchell ES

Mading ES

Young ES

Whidby ES

Brookline Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Bellfort ECC

Kelso ES

Cornelius Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Golfcrest ES

Garden Villas ES

Grissom Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Windsor Village ES

Hobby Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Montgomery ES

Hines-Caldwell ES

Tinsley Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Parker ES

Red ES

Bell ES

Woodson PK-5 – Digital Learning Center

Codwell ES

Law ES

Reynolds ES

West Area Digital Learning Centers

Cunningham Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Bush ES

Condit ES

Daily ES

Longfellow ES

McNamara ES

Neff ES

Piney Point ES

School at St. George Place

M White ES

Shadowbriar ES

Neff ECC

Fondren Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Elrod ES

Valley West ES

Jane Long Academy– Digital Learning Center

Ashford ES

Briargrove ES

Briarmeadow

Mandarin Immersion

TH Rogers

Bonham ES

Rodriguez Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Askew ES

Benavidez ES

Braeburn ES

Horn ES

Kolter ES

Lovett ES

Piney Point ES

Pilgrim Academy

Mistral ECC

Herod ES

Sutton Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Milne ES

E. White ES

Emerson ES

Walnut Bend ES

Achieve 180 Digital Learning Centers

Dogan Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Bruce ES

C. Martinez ES

Highland Heights Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Wesley ES

Hilliard Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Marshall ES

Seguin Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Gregg ES

Sugar Grove Academy – Digital Learning Center