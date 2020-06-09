HISD opens Digital Learning Centers to help students without technology for virtual learning

HOUSTON — Virtual learning is tough, but it can feel nearly impossible for parents struggling to provide their children with the needed equipment, such as laptops and internet.
That's why HISD is opening select campuses this week to support families who do not have access to technology needed to participate in online learning at home.
These centers are only available to those without technology access.
The Digital Learning Centers, which are scheduled to open Tuesday, will be available to middle school and elementary students. They will be opened weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
HISD isn't the first Houston-area school district to implement digital centers to help disadvantaged families.
Fort Bend ISD is also transforming campuses into resource centers with Fort Bend ISD Learning Centers, which were met with an overwhelming response. They're also starting out the school year completely online.
The Texas Education Agency requires school districts who are operating under remote learning to give access to on-campus instruction to students who live in households without internet or other needed devices, the district said.
The centers will help disadvantaged students participate in the HISD @ H.O.M.E Learning program. HISD said eligible students can use the center until they’re given the necessary resources from their school.
According to the district, HISD will provide a ride to and from the center for students. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.
Participants will also be served a free breakfast and lunch daily, according to officials.
The centers will conduct health screenings daily to ensure students safety, and students riding the bus are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The HISD Digital Learning Centers are listed below. The schools that will be served by each Digital Learning Center are listed in italics. Students must be approved and assigned to a Digital Learning Center by their home campus.
