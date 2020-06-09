x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

HISD opens Digital Learning Centers to help students without technology for virtual learning

HISD's 36 Digital Learning Centers will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. and provide eligible students with much-needed resources.

HOUSTON — Virtual learning is tough, but it can feel nearly impossible for parents struggling to provide their children with the needed equipment, such as laptops and internet.

That's why HISD is opening select campuses this week to support families who do not have access to technology needed to participate in online learning at home.

These centers are only available to those without technology access.

The Digital Learning Centers, which are scheduled to open Tuesday, will be available to middle school and elementary students. They will be opened weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HISD isn't the first Houston-area school district to implement digital centers to help disadvantaged families. 

Fort Bend ISD is also transforming campuses into resource centers with Fort Bend ISD Learning Centers, which were met with an overwhelming response. They're also starting out the school year completely online.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts who are operating under remote learning to give access to on-campus instruction to students who live in households without internet or other needed devices, the district said.

The centers will help disadvantaged students participate in the HISD @ H.O.M.E Learning program. HISD said eligible students can use the center until they’re given the necessary resources from their school.

RELATED: What is the digital divide? And why is it hurting Texas students

RELATED: Thanks for helping us collect nearly $75K to buy computers for Houston-area students

According to the district, HISD will provide a ride to and from the center for students. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.

Participants will also be served a free breakfast and lunch daily, according to officials.

The centers will conduct health screenings daily to ensure students safety, and students riding the bus are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The HISD Digital Learning Centers are listed below. The schools that will be served by each Digital Learning Center are listed in italics. Students must be approved and assigned to a Digital Learning Center by their home campus.

Burnet Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Tijerina ES
  • Lantrip ES
  • Cage ES
  • Franklin ES
  • DeZavala ES
  • JP Henderson ES
  • Laurenzo ECC
  • Davila ES
  • Gallegos ES
  • Briscoe ES

Lewis Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Bonner ES
  • Park Place ES
  • Crespo ES
  • JR Harris ES

Holland Middle School – Digital Learning Center

  • Robinson ES
  • Port Houston ES
  • Whittier ES
  • Pugh ES
  • R. Martinez ES
  • Pleasantville ES
  • RP Harris ES
  • Carrillo ES
  • Oates ES
  • Scroggins ES
  • Elmore ES

Ortiz Middle School – Digital Learning Center

  • Southmayd ES
  • Sanchez ES
  • Foster ES
  • Peck ES
  • Thompson ES
  • Lockhart ES
  • Hartsfield ES
  • Blackshear ES

Patterson Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Rucker ES
  • North Area Digital Learning Centers

North Area Digital Learning Centers

Barrick Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Moreno ES
  • Scarborough ES
  • Coop ES

Burbank Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Northline ES
  • Janowski ES

Burrus Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Kennedy ES
  • Roosevelt ES
  • Durkee ES
  • Osborne ES

Cook Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Paige ES
  • Atherton ES

Kashmere Gardens Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Isaacs ES
  • NQ Henderson ES

Lyons Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • DeChaumes ES
  • Garcia ES
  • Farias ECC
  • Herrera ES

Ross Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Jefferson ES
  • Berry ES

Shadydale Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Fonwood MS
  • McGowen ES

Northwest Area Digital Learning Centers

Sherman Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Eliot ES
  • Ketelsen ES
  • Looscan ES

Hogg Middle School– Digital Learning Center

  • Travis ES
  • Browning ES
  • Field ES
  • Sinclair ES
  • Helms ES
  • Love ES
  • Harvard ES
  • Memorial ES
  • Crockett ES
  • Wharton ES
  • Gregory Lincoln

Pershing Middle School– Digital Learning Center

  • Poe ES
  • Rice School PK-8
  • West University ES
  • MacGregor ES
  • Roberts ES
  • Twain ES
  • River Oaks ES
  • Wilson Montessori
  • Arabic Immersion

Smith Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Benbrook ES
  • Wainwright ES
  • Stevens ES
  • Durham ES
  • Garden Oaks
  • Oak Forest

South Area Digital Learning Centers

Almeda Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Petersen ES
  • MLK ECC
  • Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8

Anderson Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Gross ES
  • Foerster ES
  • Halpin ECC
  • Shearn ES

Bastian Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Alcott ES
  • Frost ES
  • DeAnda ES
  • Mitchell ES
  • Mading ES
  • Young ES
  • Whidby ES

Brookline Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Bellfort ECC
  • Kelso ES

Cornelius Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Golfcrest ES
  • Garden Villas ES

Grissom Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Windsor Village ES

Hobby Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Montgomery ES
  • Hines-Caldwell ES

Tinsley Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Parker ES
  • Red ES
  • Bell ES

Woodson PK-5 – Digital Learning Center

  • Codwell ES
  • Law ES
  • Reynolds ES

West Area Digital Learning Centers 

Cunningham Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

  • Bush ES
  • Condit ES
  • Daily ES
  • Longfellow ES
  • McNamara ES
  • Neff ES
  • Piney Point ES
  • School at St. George Place
  • M White ES
  • Shadowbriar ES
  • Neff ECC

Fondren Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Elrod ES
  • Valley West ES

Jane Long Academy– Digital Learning Center

  • Ashford ES
  • Briargrove ES
  • Briarmeadow
  • Mandarin Immersion
  • TH Rogers
  • Bonham ES

Rodriguez Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Askew ES
  • Benavidez ES
  • Braeburn ES
  • Horn ES
  • Kolter ES
  • Lovett ES
  • Piney Point ES
  • Pilgrim Academy
  • Mistral ECC
  • Herod ES

Sutton Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Milne ES
  • E. White ES
  • Emerson ES
  • Walnut Bend ES

Achieve 180 Digital Learning Centers

Dogan Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Bruce ES
  • C. Martinez ES

Highland Heights Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Wesley ES

Hilliard Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Marshall ES

Seguin Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

  • Gregg ES

Sugar Grove Academy – Digital Learning Center

  • Sugar Grove Academy students only.