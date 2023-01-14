Hill Country dog recovering after being shot several times

The Hill Country Humane Society took him in.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog was found shot several times in the Hill Country, is recovering and needs someone to foster him.

The person who found him called the Llano County Sheriff's Officer and the Hill Country Humane Society ended up taking him in.

The dog was shot multiple times and has up to eight bullets and fragments in his body.

It's unknown how many surgeries he will need but if you would like to foster him contact the Hill Country Humane Society.