Highway closed on south-side due to vehicle fire

SAN ANTONIO — A vehicle fire on the south side of town has caused the highway to be closed while officials work to clear the scene.
It started just after 5 a.m. on I-35 at New Laredo Highway.
Officals say that the driver hydroplaned due to slick conditions from light rain and crashed.
At one point the flames were visible for miles. We're told the driver did get out of the vehicle safely.
The fire has died down now, but it will be some time before the road is back open.
Officials from Texas Department of Transportation will need to ensure the road is safe to travel on before re-opening the road.
Amazingly, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
