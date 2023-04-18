Highway closed on south-side due to vehicle fire

An 18-wheeler truck caught fire causing the road to be closed. Avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A vehicle fire on the south side of town has caused the highway to be closed while officials work to clear the scene.

It started just after 5 a.m. on I-35 at New Laredo Highway.

Officals say that the driver hydroplaned due to slick conditions from light rain and crashed.

At one point the flames were visible for miles. We're told the driver did get out of the vehicle safely.

BREAKING: We working on details on this fiery crash that will likely impact the morning commute. Stay tuned to @JessCoombsTV for the latest on @KENS5 This Morning. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/f1byreJGLp — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) April 18, 2023

The fire has died down now, but it will be some time before the road is back open.

Officials from Texas Department of Transportation will need to ensure the road is safe to travel on before re-opening the road.

Amazingly, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.