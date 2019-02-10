SAN ANTONIO — At least five police units were called out to US Highway 90 West at West Military Drive Tuesday night for a reported cutting.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department, one person was transported to the hospital priority 1 with life-threatening injuries.

The scene appeared to be a transit center just inside Loop 410.

KENS 5 is working to gather more information and will update this story as more details become available.

