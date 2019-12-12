SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have given the all-clear at Highlands High School after the campus was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.

District officials said SAPD received the anonymous threat to the campus. The officials said students were evacuated to the athletic fields so police officers could search the school. Officers and K-9's swept the school as a precaution.

Sources told KENS 5 that student dismissal was underway as of 4 p.m. Bus services are available for students who ride the bus.

No other information was given about the threat.