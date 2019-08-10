SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old led deputies on a high speed chase in a stolen car, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northeast side. Deputies tried to pull the car over along Binz Engleman Road.

The driver took off, going at least 110 miles an hour before crashing into a fence on FM-1518, deputies said.

The teenager took off running and authorities arrested him. Deputies said the vehicle may have been involved in a recent drive-by shooting.