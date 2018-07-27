San Antonio — A driver going over 100 miles per hour led officers on a chase through Floresville in to San Antonio early Friday morning.

The Floresville Police Department said the driver was a wanted felon.

Around 12:45 am Friday, FPD said they began chasing the driver near the city limits between Floresville and San Antonio. Police said his speed reached 105 miles per hour during the pursuit.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) of Wilson County also joined in on the pursuit.

The driver made it to Southeast Military Drive where he stopped and attempted to flee the vehicle on foot.

He was swiftly apprehended by an FPD officer.

The suspect was only identified as a male in his 20s. Police said he was wanted for a previous stolen vehicle charge and evading arrest.

