SAN ANTONIO — A high-speed-chase ends with a fight over an officer's gun, and now three people are in custody, the Elmendorf Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Monday when police tried to stop a car on Highway 181. The driver sped up and officers chased them for a few minutes.

The suspects stopped near 1604, got out of the car and started running, police said.

When officers caught up to the driver, he started fighting them and tried to grab the officer's gun, authorities said.

The officer was said to have fought back, knocking the driver unconscious.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition and the two female passengers were arrested, police said.