The driver of a white car led DPS troopers and police officers on a chase lasting more than 25 minutes Tuesday night.

The chase began in San Antonio near Loop 410 and went west on U.S. Highway 90 toward Castroville.

Officers deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle's tires to be blown out. The driver slowed down, and later crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler.

The driver and a passenger appeared to be injured and was placed in the back of an ambulance.

We don't know yet what caused the chase to begin or the identity of the driver or passenger.

This is a developing story. stay tuned to KENS 5 and kens5.com for updates.

© 2018 KENS