High school students seen fighting on video; Beto stops in San Antonio after announcing run for TX gov | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — Charges are possible after dozens of students were seen fighting on video at Churchill High School. The footage captured a violent and chaotic scene on a football field.

Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke made his first on-the-road campaign stop in San Antonio where he criticized Gov. Greg Abbott on a slew of issues and declared his ambition to legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State.

And Nike is delaying the release of its sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott amid the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Also, Pfizer asked U.S. officials to approve the COVID-19 pill.