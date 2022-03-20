Dallas high schooler identified as person who died in shooting involving 10 victims

Dallas police said the injured victims all ranged in ages from 15 to 21. Police haven't released any more details about these other nine victims.

DALLAS — A Dallas high schooler has died after being injured outside a South Dallas party last weekend, a family member told WFAA Thursday.

Eulinda Broadnax said her 18-year-old grandson, Anthony Deshun Wilson, was among 10 people injured as shots were fired toward a large crowd waiting to get inside The Space Dallas in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard late on Saturday, March 19.

Wilson had been taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition before his grandmother said he died.

Police confirmed on Friday, March 25, that Wilson had died from his injuries.

"I still feel like this is a dream. I want my baby,” said Broadnax.

Wilson was a senior at Lincoln High School in South Dallas. His grandmother said he was a young artist, entrepreneur and college-bound student athlete.

Dallas police said the injured victims all ranged in ages from 15 to 21. Police haven't released any more details about these other nine victims.

In an update on Monday, March 21, police said the preliminary investigation determined a large crowd of approximately 1,000 people was both inside and outside the venue for an event.

The victims injured in the shooting were outside of the venue, in line and were not the intended targets in this shooting. Detectives removed more than 30 casings from the scene.

"Somebody knows who killed my grandson and we want justice. We are not going to stop until we get it," Broadnax said.

No arrests have been reported and police have not released information about any suspects.

Dallas police said officers across the city were busy not only with this shooting but another incident where two people were shot in Deep Ellum, and there was also a homicide in southeast Dallas.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department said it would like to interview the occupants of the following vehicles depicted below: a gray Dodge Charger, a white over black Ford Crown Victoria and an unknown black sedan.

In an update on Sunday, March 27, police said they have "recovered" the Crown Victoria but did not release any further details. Police said they are still looking for two other vehicles of interest.

Anyone who have have information and/or video is urged to contact police at 214-671-3658 or upload the video evidence online here.