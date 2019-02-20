SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to rock! Teens at North East School of the Arts are putting the finishing touches on their weekend musical, We Will Rock You.

A rock melody drifts up form beneath the stage in the auditorium at NESA. Peering into the orchestra pit, the classical instruments are nowhere to be found. A drum set and electric guitars replaces the traditional woodwinds or brass.

Sophomore Jamie Rodriguez is rocking out on his black guitar. The instrument is plugged into an amp which projects the notes throughout the space.

“Hardest part would probably be technique,” said Rodriguez. The magic in his fingers can’t be overlooked. “I like to get everything down as perfect as I can.”

That perfection comes from hours of practice. He strums the strings of his guitar or places bow to viola for about two hours every weekday. Weekends his instruments take up three to five hours of his time. He says the work is worth it.

“If you really love what you’re doing and you really like it and you want to get better at it, I think sticking with something would help,” said Rodriguez.

The sophomore is ready to shred the strings at this weekend’s performances of We Will Rock You.

Behind the stage, senior tech crew members Frankie, Paul and Brandon are assembling props.

“Galileo and Scaramouch, they’re leaving the hospital and this is the vehicle they come out of,” explained Brandon. “We’re just putting some headlights on so it’ll look cooler.”

A big set, bright lights and great music combine to create one rockin’ party.

“The party don’t stop until the breakfast tacos get delivered,” the proclamation and subsequent giggles trickle out of the girls’ backstage dressing room.

Possibly the most meticulous preparation is done in the space lined with mirrors.

“Right now I am getting my makeup done for the character that I play in We Will Rock You,” said Samantha Beckman. Two other students hover around the high school senior applying green eyeliner in electric squiggles along her face. “I play a Cyborg…she’s basically like if you took the Wicked Witch of the West and Beyoncé and set them 3,000 years in the future, in one person,” said Beckman. “We’re doing this whole metal chrome type look.”

The intricate process will be repeated for each of the school’s four shows.

“This show has been a big ordeal but I’ve loved every second of it,” said Beckman.

Ready for a packed house, the teens hope their passion for performance leaps off the stage this weekend.

Performances of We Will Rock You are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, curtains go up at 2:30 p.m.

Weekend show are close to being sold out. Tickets are available by cash or check at the school’s box office.

For more information visit the school's website: NESA