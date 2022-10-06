How high could gas prices get in San Antonio? Experts weigh in.

Inflation hit a new 40-year high, 8.6% for the month of May and gas prices are breaking records.

SAN ANTONIO — Another record high on Friday, but not in the blistering Texas heat. We are talking about gas prices and inflation.

Gas prices are red hot on the AAA Texas map. While you were sleeping, numbers inched up another three cents across Texas and a whopping 10 cents in San Antonio from Thursday to Friday, putting a gallon of unleaded at 4.62.

“It's the highest price that triple A's ever tracked for San Antonio, and likely it's going to go even higher,” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said.

So just how high could gas prices go?

“$5 gas is not out of the realm of possibility here in Texas,” Armbruster said. “When we look at the national average today, it's at 4.99 and some experts believe we could even see the national average get to $6. I don't think we will see that here in Texas,” Armbruster continued “But the honest truth is we really don't know how high those prices will go because there's so many variables at play here. “

One of those variables is travel. Whether it’s hitting the road or flying, demand is still very high.

“We're seeing an increase in summer travel demand, which is going to put more pressure on demand for gasoline. At the same time here in the United States. We're not back to refining capacity that we were pre-pandemic,” Armbruster said.

He says people are finding different ways to cut costs but they’re not cutting travel.

“So there's a lot of pent up demand for travel coming out of the pandemic. Many people weren't able to travel or they didn't travel very much. And so there's a lot of pent up demand right now for travel, people wanting to take vacations. And at this point, gas prices aren't deterring that many people from taking a vacation," Armbruster said. "There are some who will take the vacation and say, you know what, we're going to stay at a four diamond hotel instead of a five Diamond Hotel or we're going to eat at a restaurant that's not as expensive as we normally would eat out. They're going to cut their costs somewhere else, but they're still going to go on the trip. “

Armbruster predicts high gas prices will stick around until at least Labor day..

“After summer driving season is over, then we might see some relief. But how much relief is going to depend on if global oil supply and demand is more balanced? It's going to depend on supply chain, all of those things that are impacting gas prices right now.”

Impacted by the prices, drivers are beginning to change their daily commute habits. Triple A has been tracking the changes.

“More people are looking at the possibility of carpooling, reducing their errands and others maybe taking a bike to work,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster says they’ve also seen an increase in Electric vehicle sales.

“Right now, electric vehicle sales are about 3% of all auto sales as of last year, but that was an 80% jump from the year before. “

Armbruster says Triple A has an Automotive Research Center in Southern California that has conducted numerous studies and it found driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel consumption. Based on that, he suggests a number of things to maximize your fuel efficiency.

Avoid quick acceleration

Use cruise control on the highway when it’s safe

Properly maintain your vehicle. Check your Engine.

Check your tire pressure at least once a month.

And finally, check out various rewards programs to help you save money

“If you're quickly accelerating, you're losing 10 to 40% of your fuel efficiency in town,” Armbruster said, “So making sure that you're not pressing hard on the accelerator as soon as the light turns green and making sure that you're driving the speed limit when you're on the highway and it's safe to do so, use cruise control. Just that constant speed will help.“

And watch out for how you’re filling up at the gas pump.

“Also, not topping off your gasoline, trying to get a little bit extra in there. Actually, most of the time when you do that. That extra goes back into the gas station storage tank. It doesn't go in your vehicle, but you still pay for it. And that can also damage parts of your fuel system when you when you top off. “

As for tire checks, Armbruster says don’t rely on your vehicle’s electronic readings. It’s best to go the old fashioned way and physically have your tires checked.

“Having underinflated tires not only puts you more at risk for a blowout during the summer, it also takes away from your fuel efficiency. So it's so important to make sure that your tires are properly inflated, that you have a good amount of tread. “

For those looking for a new car, Armbruster says to check out the Triple A Car Guide.

As of Friday morning, the National average is now 4.99 for a gallon of unleaded.