Hidden GoPro camera filmed female ROTC cadets as they changed at Brandeis, officials say

The investigation resulted in disciplinary action being handed down against an unidentified male student.

SAN ANTONIO — A Brandeis High School student is expected to face criminal charges after he's believed to have used a GoPro camera to film female ROTC cadets as they changed, officials said.

According to Northside ISD spokesperson Barry Perez, an ROTC instructor discovered and turned in the camera on March 10, at which point administrators launched an investigation alongside NISD police.

"Their investigation determined that the GoPro device contained several video segments – each no longer than 10 minutes – showing a total of 11 female ROTC cadets as they changed," Perez said in a statement to KENS 5.

It's unknown over how long a duration of time the videos were shot.

Female cadets typically use the classroom to change in and out of their uniforms, Perez added. None of the footage obtained from the camera showed full nudity.

Investigators determined a male student seen in the GoPro footage was the one who hid the camera, though it hasn't been specified if he's also in the ROTC program. He denied the accusations, Perez said, adding that administrators took unspecified disciplinary action against him.

"Parents of all students were notified by campus administration beginning last week," officials said.

The district's investigation is ongoing.

