SAN ANTONIO — A wreath laying ceremony was held Tuesday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to remember Lieutenant Colonel Karen Wagner.

Wagner died in the attack on the Pentagon.

She was a 1979 graduate of Judson High School and is the namesake for Wagner High School.

“I am glad for this opportunity for the young people who are going to Wagner high school now to actually have a physical attachment some connection to Karen Wagner herself,” Judson ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Renee Paschall said.

The ceremony is held every year, teaching students about the life of Karen Wagner.

