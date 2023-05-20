'I'm proud to fight for him' | Family of injured Hermann police officer talk incredible recovery

“He’s out in Colorado and making a lot of progress, but it’s a long road ahead.”

HERMANN, Mo. — A police officer who survived a shooting in March at a gas station in Hermann is making "incredible progress," his family told 5 On Your Side.

Support for Sullentrup was made clear on Saturday at a fundraiser BBQ event in Eureka. His cousin, Jared Vollmer, said it's been a rollercoaster for the whole family.

“He’s out in Colorado and making a lot of progress," Vollmer said of Adam. "But it’s a long road ahead.”

Vollmer said Sullentrup is recovering at a hospital in Colorado after suffering a brain injury.

“He’s able to walk on his own now. They’re working with him on a lot of different things. He can write and draw, he can get in and out of bed, and he’s able to communicate in certain ways to us," Vollmer said. "He’s just making such progress.”



Vollmer and his family have struggled to stay positive, but thoughts of Sullentrup's strength keep them going, Vollmer said.

“We would think to ourselves, 'How am I supposed to be frustrated when he’s out there working so hard?'” Vollmer said.

Community support for the recovering police officer was obvious at the benefit Saturday. The room was packed with many shirts, hats and nametags sporting Adam.

“It’s just touched my heart so much how much love has come from the community; it’s been life changing in a lot of ways," Vollmer said.

Vollmer said, this tragic setback is becoming an inspirational comeback.

“Who gets to change so many people’s lives? But Adam Sullentrup did. I’m proud he’s my family, and I’m proud to fight for him," Vollmer said.

Vollmer and other family members hosted the event at the Eureka Pacific Elks Lodge 2644.

The benefit started as just a barbecue, but thanks to the community, it grew even larger, Vollmer said.

It became a silent auction where people and companies donated items ranging from merchandise, homemade goods, hotel stays and more.

He said the event was perfect symbolism of how supportive the community has been.