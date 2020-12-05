SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force’s Thunderbirds are set to fly over the Alamo City on Wednesday to salute those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyover was originally planned for Tuesday, but due to the weather, it was rescheduled for Wednesday.

“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin who have been working hard to keep their communities safe,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

The Thunderbirds released a map of their flight path:

Thunderbirds

See their full Twitter post here:

RELATED: Thunderbirds flyover in San Antonio rescheduled to Wednesday

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta in salute to first responders

RELATED: Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas to honor those on front lines of pandemic