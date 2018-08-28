SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg wants to honor Manu Ginobili with his own day.

The San Antonio mayor posted on Twitter Monday night saying that August 30 will be Manu Ginobili Day.

On Thursday, let’s honor a player who exemplified grit, sportsmanship, and the pure joy of the game. Join us, sports fans. #ManuGinobiliDay pic.twitter.com/gtgEIUKnvO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) August 28, 2018

The shooting guard announced his retirement on Monday after 16 years with the Spurs.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

You can mention Manu Ginobili at Taco Bell when you order your food to get one free crunchy taco on Thursday.

The offer is valid at participating Taco Bell locations in the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio Zoo is also joining in on the celebration.

They're offering a special admission rate of $5 for children and $7 for adults on Thursday, August 30.

