SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

To check if you're already registered, click here.

Bexar County Elections Department will be open later than usual on Monday and Tuesday to help people get registered.

You can register at the elections department located at 1103 S. Frio, Ste. 100 or any public San Antonio library.

Here's how the Bexar County Elections Department says residents can get a voter registration application: either 1) Complete a voter registration application card online from the Texas Secretary of State and return it by mail; 2) Call the Voter Registration Office at 210-335-VOTE (8286) and request a voter registration application to be completed and returned by mail; or 3) Find voter registration applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools to be completed and returned by mail.

Applications can be mailed to the Elections Office at least 30 days before an election in order for residents to be eligible to vote.

The Elections Office address is 1103 S. Frio, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78207

