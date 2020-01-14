SAN ANTONIO — In an effort to curb illegal fireworks within the city limits, the San Antonio Fire Department established a hotline where residents could report potential lawbreakers.

Despite more than 1,000 calls coming into SAFD's hotline this year, zero citations were issued for illegal fireworks in San Antonio on New Year's Eve.

The total cost of operating the hotline for New Year's Eve was $885. An SAFD spokesperson with the department said the majority of people are volunteers who do the call taking, while a few of them are city employees working overtime.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Police Department's Public Information Office offered a statement explaining that illegal fireworks are low-priority calls for the department, according to SAPD.

Officers need to witness someone lighting up fireworks for them to be cited. In most cases, the displays are wrapped up by the time officers arrive.

At that point, police remind the residents that shooting off fireworks can result in a Class C Misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $2,000.

RELATED: No citations issued for illegal NYE fireworks despite more than 1,000 calls to hotline

RELATED: WATCH: Drone video shows spectacular fireworks displays all over the city