Help your kids stay organized with a 'School Command Center'

SAN ANTONIO — After a pandemic pause, kids are going back to school in person. But the longtime of learning away from the classroom has parents and students out of practice when it comes to education organization. And that has the experts at Closets by Design in SAN ANTONIO getting lots of requests from parents in need of a School Command Center.
Let’s face it...It’s been a while since parents have had to plan and pack lunches, help choose school clothes (no more pajamas, people), and get the kids to the bus stop or to the carpool before the bell rings.
What’s also been missing is the mess of backpacks, electronics, and mountains of homework about to end up all over the house now that in-person school is back session.
School Command Center Basics
For parents determined to get an A+ in organization this year, here are the key factors for function:
- Place Holder - Dedicate a space in the house for the school clutter - preferably near an entryway. Some homes have standalone space called a mudroom. You can also consider using hall closet, a small section of a laundry room or a corner of the garage.
- Get Hooked - Consider this. More than 56 million children attend K-12 in the United States. The majority of them carry a backpack. The School Command Center should have hooks for each family member to hang up their backpack. It is also the spot to keep coats and face masks.
- Take a Seat - A bench is a great place for kids to sit and put on their shoes. Baskets, built in cubbies or shelves underneath the bench serves as a great spot to stow shoes and keep them from becoming a trip hazard on the floor.
- Heads Up – A row of cubbies or cabinets over the hooks can be a perfect spot to keep supplies children need, including paper, pencils, erasers, and other odds and ends such as extra hand sanitizer and sani-wipes.
- Shelfie Time – Extra shelves can hold car keys and sunglasses so there won’t be a mad scramble to locate these important items when its time to leave for school. Parents can also display framed artwork from their budding Picassos to give the space a personal touch.
- Keep Track - Hang a dry erase board, calendar and/or corkboard in the space so kids and parents can keep track of important dates and events, such as upcoming tests and school related deadlines.