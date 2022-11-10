Hello Kitty truck returns to SA this weekend

The truck is so popular that past visits to the Alamo City resulted in huge lines of hundreds of people, so plan ahead if you wish to attend.

SAN ANTONIO — The famous Hello Kitty Truck will stop once again in San Antonio on its 2022 tour through the United States.

The Instagram-worthy truck will be parked at the Shops at La Cantera at the entrance near the Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hello Kitty Truck will have exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including sprinkle mugs, Madeleine cookie sets, canvas totes, and enamel pin sets.

Here is the full ist of items:

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

