SAN ANTONIO — Didn't get your Hello Kitty fix the last time her cafe truck was in town?

You're in for a treat.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed back to San Antonio for a pop up at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, September 29 from 10 am to 8 pm.

The truck packed with Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise will be parked near the Barnes & Noble.

You'll want to line up early.

The truck last stopped in San Antonio in March of 2018.

