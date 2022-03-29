Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to San Antonio this weekend

Hello Kitty Truck fans, it's that time of year again! The pink truck is coming to town this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO — Hello Kitty fans, it's time to get together because the iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to San Antonio this weekend April 2, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Those who will be visiting the truck can get some treats and merchandise that include:

Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe lavender shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos (18oz and 32 oz)

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Madeleine cookie sets

The Cafe said their best-selling items include Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys and Hello Kitty Cafe chef tickets.

After their stop in San Antonio, they will continue to Houston with a stop set for April 9.

The cafe says two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to over over 100 cities across the country since its inception in 2014.

If you plan on attending, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck said they only accept credit and debit card payments. No cash.