SAN ANTONIO — The Hello City Cafe Truck is returning to the Alamo City next month.

Fans of Hello Kitty can catch the truck at The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, March 21.

The truck will be parked near Barnes & Noble between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.. per the truck's Facebook event.

Treats and Hello Kitty-themed merchandise will be available for purchase.